Taking over the Prime Minister’s residence

Protesters take over Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister’s residence

Arun Sankar, AFP

People play cards inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, in Colombo on Sunday, a day after it was overrun by anti-government protestors. Hundreds of thousands of protesters, calling for government’s accountability for shortages in Sri Lanka, massed up in Colombo forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee and announce his resignation on July 13.