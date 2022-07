MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Jakarta

Mast Irhma, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People perform a morning prayer on the street near a church during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday. Eid al-Adha, one of the two holiest Muslims holidays celebrated each year, marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam.