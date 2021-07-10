MULTIMEDIA

France nightlife reopens

Sebastien Salom-Gomis, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People dance at a nightclub in Saint-Jean-de-Monts, western France, early Saturday. Nightlife fans across France can once again crowd into clubs, though officials warned they would remain vigilant against any surge in COVID-19 cases in coming days as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus looks set to become the dominant strain in France as soon as this weekend.