France nightlife reopens Sebastien Salom-Gomis, AFP Posted at Jul 10 2021 03:14 PM People dance at a nightclub in Saint-Jean-de-Monts, western France, early Saturday. Nightlife fans across France can once again crowd into clubs, though officials warned they would remain vigilant against any surge in COVID-19 cases in coming days as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus looks set to become the dominant strain in France as soon as this weekend.