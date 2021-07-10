MULTIMEDIA

Graduating on campus

Oli Scarff, AFP

Graduates queue on campus at the University of Bolton as they wait to receive their degree certificates in a COVID-safe, in-person graduation ceremony, one of a handful taking place this year due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Bolton, northwest England on Friday. Over 7,000 students will take part in the graduation ceremony over the course of a week.