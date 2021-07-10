Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Graduating on campus Oli Scarff, AFP Posted at Jul 10 2021 11:53 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Graduates queue on campus at the University of Bolton as they wait to receive their degree certificates in a COVID-safe, in-person graduation ceremony, one of a handful taking place this year due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Bolton, northwest England on Friday. Over 7,000 students will take part in the graduation ceremony over the course of a week. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 covid-safe in-person graduation face-to-face graduation University of Bolton England multimedia multimedia photos /news/07/10/21/pdp-laban-pacquiao-to-hold-the-line/news/07/10/21/black-box-c-130-crash-one-month-air-force/news/07/10/21/abs-cbn-franchise-house-panel-vote-2022-elections/overseas/07/10/21/spanish-govt-in-rib-eye-rumble-as-minister-attacks-meat-industry/video/life/07/10/21/throwback-treating-lymphoma