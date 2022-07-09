Home  >  Overseas

Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

Protests reach Sri Lanka president's residence

People arrive inside the president's official residence during the anti-government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Saturday. Protests have been rocking the country for over three months, calling for the resignation of the president and prime minister over their alleged failure to address the economic crisis. 

