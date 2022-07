Former Japanese PM's remains brought to Tokyo

MULTIMEDIA

Shinzo Abe's remains brought to Tokyo

Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A hearse carrying the remains of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence in Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was killed by a gunman during a political campaign. Main suspect Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, was detained on the spot.