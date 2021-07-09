MULTIMEDIA

Protest vs rising LPG prices

Narinder manu, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Indian activists hold LPG (liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices in Amritsar on Thursday. Prices rose to another 25 Rupees ($.35) per cylinder this month and has almost doubled in 7 years.