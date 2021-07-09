Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protest vs rising LPG prices Narinder manu, AFP Posted at Jul 09 2021 02:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Indian activists hold LPG (liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders and shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices in Amritsar on Thursday. Prices rose to another 25 Rupees ($.35) per cylinder this month and has almost doubled in 7 years. Read More: India economy LPG prices inflation gas protest multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/09/21/pba-to-open-2021-season-on-july-16-after-iatf-go-signal/entertainment/07/09/21/troye-sivan-drops-full-version-of-could-cry-just-thinkin-about-you/overseas/07/09/21/seoul-strictest-covid-19-curbs/news/07/09/21/eleazar-regular-inspection-detention-cells-contraband-pnp/life/07/09/21/food-shorts-new-yogost-drinks-shake-shack-in-alabang-and-more