MULTIMEDIA

Vietnamese city on lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

Huu Khoa, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Medical workers collecting test samples from residents walk past in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday, the first day of the government imposed two-week lockdown as a preventive measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam's reputation as a coronavirus success story is under threat, with more cases in the past three days than during the first 13 months of the pandemic as it struggles to deal with the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.