Indonesia daily COVID-19 deaths at record high

Willy Kurniawan, Reuters

Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday. Indonesia on Wednesday reported 34,379 new COVID-19 cases with 1,040 deaths, both highest daily records, with deaths almost six times the reported daily number at the end of May.