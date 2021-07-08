MULTIMEDIA
Indonesia daily COVID-19 deaths at record high
Willy Kurniawan, Reuters
Posted at Jul 08 2021 10:39 AM
Gravediggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) bury a coffin at a Muslim burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday. Indonesia on Wednesday reported 34,379 new COVID-19 cases with 1,040 deaths, both highest daily records, with deaths almost six times the reported daily number at the end of May.
