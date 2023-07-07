China loves tourism

MULTIMEDIA

China converts Wanshan from mining town to tourist destination

Wu Hao, EPA-EFE

Tourists visit an old mining cave on Thursday at Cinnabar Ancient Town in Tongren city, China. Wanshan has a history of mining and smelting for nearly a thousand years and once hosted China’s largest mercury mine, the Wanshan Mercury Mine. In the 1950s, Wanshan produced over 30,000 tons of mercury and cinnabar, but mineral resources depleted in recent years and it was listed among resource-exhausted cities by the government. Since 2015, Wanshan underwent ecological restoration and now is a tourist destination.

