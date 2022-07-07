US abortion rights protest continues

MULTIMEDIA

Abortion rights protest in the US continues

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Los Angeles police officers cut the chains and handcuffs used by Abortion rights demonstrators to chain themselves to the pillars in front of the entrance of the City Hall to protest the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling in Los Angeles, California, Wednesday. On June 24, the US Supreme Court issued a ruling on Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v. Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights, which led to demonstrations across the United States.