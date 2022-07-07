Hajj back after two years since pandemic

MULTIMEDIA

Hajj in Saudia Arabia back after two years

Ashraf Amra, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Muslims perform the Tawaf, encircling the Holy Ka'abah seven times at al-Masjid al-Haram as seen from atop the Mecca Clock Tower at the start of the Hajj 2022 pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia this year is allowing one million Muslims, including some 850,000 from abroad, to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the first time in two years since the coronavirus pandemic.