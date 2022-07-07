Home  >  Overseas

Running of the Bulls back after 2-year hiatus

Villar Lopez, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 07 2022 06:00 PM

Bull-running fiesta returns in Spain

People take part in the traditional Running of the Bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain on Thursday. Known locally as Sanfermines, the fiesta resumed after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

