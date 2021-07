MULTIMEDIA

Mecca, California in worst drought since 1977

Aude Guerrucci, Reuters

An aerial view shows agricultural fields as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Mecca, Calif., in this drone photo taken on July 4, 2021. Drought has scorched much of the U.S. West, prompting farmers in California to leave fields fallow and triggering water and energy rationing in several states.