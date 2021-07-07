Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Going through disinfection

Olga Maltseva, AFP

Posted at Jul 07 2021 10:32 PM | Updated as of Jul 07 2021 10:47 PM

Going through disinfection

A medical worker wearing protective equipment walks through a disinfection cabin at the COVID-19 unit of the Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday. Russia on July 4, 2021 counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   health worker   PPE   disinfection   disinfection cabin   Marinsky Hospital   Russia   Delta variant   multiemdia   multimedia photos  