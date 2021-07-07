Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Going through disinfection Olga Maltseva, AFP Posted at Jul 07 2021 10:32 PM | Updated as of Jul 07 2021 10:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A medical worker wearing protective equipment walks through a disinfection cabin at the COVID-19 unit of the Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday. Russia on July 4, 2021 counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 health worker PPE disinfection disinfection cabin Marinsky Hospital Russia Delta variant multiemdia multimedia photos /life/07/07/21/a-look-at-4-fallen-binibining-pilipinas-candidates-and-why-they-are-being-honored/entertainment/07/07/21/hello-kapamilya-coldplay-to-perform-for-asap-natin-to-on-july-11/video/news/07/07/21/duterte-hits-pacquiao-anew-says-boxer-politician-owes-govt-p22-b/sports/07/07/21/tennis-kerber-banking-on-good-wimbledon-vibes-in-barty-semi-final/sports/07/07/21/tennis-alex-eala-indonesian-partner-impress-in-junior-wimbledon-doubles-opener