MULTIMEDIA

Going through disinfection

Olga Maltseva, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A medical worker wearing protective equipment walks through a disinfection cabin at the COVID-19 unit of the Mariinsky Hospital in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday. Russia on July 4, 2021 counted more than 25,000 new daily infections after a week of record death tolls as the highly contagious Delta variant propels a global resurgence of the pandemic.