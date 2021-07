MULTIMEDIA

8 more bodies recovered from collapsed Florida tower, death toll climbs to 36

Marco Bello, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, U.S. on Tuesday. The death toll from the apartment collapse rose to 36 after 8 bodies were recovered on Tuesday while 109 remain missing according to local authorities.