Torrential rains inundate parts of Australia

Residents ordered to evacuate as torrential rains hit parts of Australia

Muhammad Farooq, AFP

People look at flooded houses next to an old Windsor Bridge along the overflowing Hawkesbury River in the northwestern Sydney suburb of Windsor on Wednesday. Thousands of Australians were ordered to evacuate their homes in Sydney as torrential rain battered the country's largest city and floodwaters inundated its outskirts.

