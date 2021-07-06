MULTIMEDIA

2020 Olympics set to push through despite COVID-19 pandemic

Androniki Christodoulou. Reuters

A torchbearer runs while members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces look on, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay on the first day of the relay, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan on Tuesday. Reports say Japan is looking at allowing only VIP spectators during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set on July 23 as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow over the games.