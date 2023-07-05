Lighting up for the 4th of July

MULTIMEDIA
US celebrates 4th of July
Stefani Reynolds, AFP
Posted at Jul 05 2023 10:37 AM
The Washington Monument is seen during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The US celebrated the Declaration of Independence, which announced the separation of colonies from Great Britain as adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.
