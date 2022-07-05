New South Wales braces for heavy rains

MULTIMEDIA

Residents brace for heavy rains as flooding hits New South Wales, Australia

Jeremy Piper, EPA-EFE

Children are seen on kayaks in floodwaters that inundated the town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Tuesday. New South Wales residents are bracing for more heavy rain and flooding as dangerous downpours continue throughout the day.