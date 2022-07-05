Home  >  Overseas

Residents brace for heavy rains as flooding hits New South Wales, Australia

Jeremy Piper, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 05 2022 03:18 PM

New South Wales braces for heavy rains

Children are seen on kayaks in floodwaters that inundated the town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Tuesday. New South Wales residents are bracing for more heavy rain and flooding as dangerous downpours continue throughout the day. 

