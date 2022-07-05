Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

6 killed, dozens hurt in 4th of July mass shooting in Illinois

Jim Vondruska, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Jul 05 2022 09:39 AM | Updated as of Jul 05 2022 09:46 AM

4th of July mass shooting in Illinois

First responders take away victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Monday. At least six people were killed and 19 injured, according to published reports. 

Read More:  4th of July   mass shooting   Illinois   Highland Park  