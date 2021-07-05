Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

US celebrates 245th Independence Day

Joshua Roberts, Reuters

Posted at Jul 05 2021 11:41 AM

US celebrates 245th Independence Day

People enjoy the fireworks as they gather for the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Sunday. US President Joe Biden urged Americans to do their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic as he led the 245th Independence Day celebration, the biggest event since he assumed office.

Read More:  USA   Independence Day   Fourth of July   US 245th Independence Day   National Mall Washington   COVID-19 pandemic   Joe Biden   multimedia   multimedia photos  