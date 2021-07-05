Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA US celebrates 245th Independence Day Joshua Roberts, Reuters Posted at Jul 05 2021 11:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People enjoy the fireworks as they gather for the annual Independence Day celebration at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., Sunday. US President Joe Biden urged Americans to do their part to help end the COVID-19 pandemic as he led the 245th Independence Day celebration, the biggest event since he assumed office. Americans celebrate July Fourth with a bang after pandemic cancellations Read More: USA Independence Day Fourth of July US 245th Independence Day National Mall Washington COVID-19 pandemic Joe Biden multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/07/05/21/trillanes-accuses-duterte-go-of-plundering-p66-b/video/news/07/05/21/bong-revilla-cleared-of-graft-charges-linked-to-pork-barrel-scam/spotlight/07/05/21/can-delta-variant-can-bypass-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/07/05/21/gunmen-kidnap-140-school-students-in-northwest-nigeria/overseas/07/05/21/coronavirus-hit-indonesia-orders-oxygen-for-jammed-hospitals