2 dead, 20 still missing in Japan landslide Charly Triballeau, AFP Posted at Jul 05 2021 09:00 AM Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces sift through mud and debris as they search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. Rescuers in the Japanese holiday town hit by a deadly landslide were forced to suspend their search for survivors several times on July 4 as more rain lashed the devastated area. Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town Read More: Atami Shizuoka Prefecture Japan mudslide heavy rainfall hot-spring resort multimedia multimedia photos disaster