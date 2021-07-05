MULTIMEDIA

2 dead, 20 still missing in Japan landslide

Charly Triballeau, AFP

Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces sift through mud and debris as they search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. Rescuers in the Japanese holiday town hit by a deadly landslide were forced to suspend their search for survivors several times on July 4 as more rain lashed the devastated area.