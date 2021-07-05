MULTIMEDIA

Florida demolishes rest of collapsed Surfside tower

Giorgio Viera, AFP

The rest of the Champlain South tower is seen being demolished in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, late Sunday. A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late on July 4 ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead and 121 people still missing.