Florida demolishes rest of collapsed Surfside tower

Giorgio Viera, AFP

Posted at Jul 05 2021 01:09 PM

Florida demolishes rest of collapsed Surfside tower

The rest of the Champlain South tower is seen being demolished in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, late Sunday. A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late on July 4 ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead and 121 people still missing.

