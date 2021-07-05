Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Florida demolishes rest of collapsed Surfside tower Giorgio Viera, AFP Posted at Jul 05 2021 01:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The rest of the Champlain South tower is seen being demolished in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, late Sunday. A controlled explosion brought down the unstable remains of the collapsed apartment block in Florida late on July 4 ahead of a threatening tropical storm as rescuers prepare to resume searching for victims. At least 24 people have been confirmed dead and 121 people still missing. Rest of collapsed Florida apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm Read More: Surfside Florida Champlain South Tower demolish building collapse condominium collapse Florida building collapse Florida condominium collapse /video/entertainment/07/05/21/sharon-cuneta-ginulantang-ang-publiko-sa-trailer-ng-pelikulang-revirginized/news/07/05/21/taal-evacuees-sa-nasugbu-balete-hinatiran-ng-tulong/business/07/05/21/facebook-google-twitter-say-may-quit-hong-kong-over-proposed-data-laws-wsj/news/07/05/21/filipino-bishops-call-for-prayers-as-pope-francis-recovers-after-colon-surgery/news/07/05/21/vaccination-card-kapalit-ng-covid-19-test-biyahero