Iraq river sees thousands of dead fish

Thousands of dead fish wash up on Iraq river bank

Asaad Niazi, AFP

Fishermen stand in a boat as they inspect thousands of dead fish floating by the bank of the Amshan river, which draws its water from the Tigris, in Iraq's southeastern Maysan governorate on Monday. Thousands of dead fish were found on the banks of the river in a disaster that could be linked to the consequences of a drought, prompting authorities to open an investigation.