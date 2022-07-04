Home  >  Overseas

Mall shooting in Denmark

Olafur Steinar Gestsson, Ritzau Scanpix/AFP

Posted at Jul 04 2022 07:50 PM

Bloody Sunday in Copenhagen

People leave the Fields shopping mall where a gunman killed three people and wounded several others in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday. A 22-year-old Danish man armed with a rifle was arrested after the shooting but his motives were unclear, police said. 

