Pope Francis admitted to hospital for a scheduled surgery

Andreas Solaro, AFP

Posted at Jul 04 2021 11:24 PM | Updated as of Jul 05 2021 12:15 AM

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square as a seagull flies in foreground at the Vatican on Sunday, hours before his admission to the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. Pope Francis, 84, is scheduled to undergo a surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon a Vatican statement said. 

