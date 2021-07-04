MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis admitted to hospital for a scheduled surgery

Andreas Solaro, AFP

Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square as a seagull flies in foreground at the Vatican on Sunday, hours before his admission to the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. Pope Francis, 84, is scheduled to undergo a surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon a Vatican statement said.