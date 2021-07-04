Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis admitted to hospital for a scheduled surgery Andreas Solaro, AFP Posted at Jul 04 2021 11:24 PM | Updated as of Jul 05 2021 12:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square as a seagull flies in foreground at the Vatican on Sunday, hours before his admission to the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. Pope Francis, 84, is scheduled to undergo a surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon a Vatican statement said. Read More: Pope Francis Pope Francis scheduled surgery Gemelli University Hospital diverticular stenosis of the colon multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/05/21/tennis-djokovic-federer-and-teenage-hope-top-wimbledon-bill-on-manic-monday/sports/07/05/21/japans-ohtani-adds-pitcher-role-to-his-historic-mlb-all-star-debut/sports/07/05/21/2021nbafinals-giannis-antetokounmpo-update/sports/07/05/21/luka-doncic-slovenia-tokyo-olympics/sports/07/05/21/suns-installed-as-nba-finals-favorites-over-bucks