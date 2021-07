MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue as 20 remain missing after Japan mudslide

Kyodo via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on Sunday. At least 2 were reported killed, 10 rescued as 20 people remain missing after a massive mudslide hit a hot-spring resort in Atami following days of heavy rainfall.