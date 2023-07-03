Testing missiles at Taiwan sea

Home  >  Overseas

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Taiwan militarily personnel observe a target hit by US-made TOW A2 missiles fired during the missile shooting exercises in Fangshan, Pingtung county, Taiwan on Monday. In the past year, Taiwan has increased production of its anti-ship and air defense missiles amid rising tensions with China. 

