Sydney hit by heavy flooding

Torrential rains bring heavy flooding in Sydney

Muhammad Farooq, AFP

People stand next to a flooded petrol station due to torrential rain in the Camden suburb of Sydney on Sunday. Thousands of Australians were ordered to evacuate their homes in Sydney on July 3 as torrential rain battered the country's largest city and floodwaters inundated its outskirts.