Annual Hajj welcomes 850,000 Muslims from abroad

Posted at Jul 03 2022 01:38 PM

Saudi Arabia opens hajj to non-residents

Muslim worshippers arrive at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on Saturday. The kingdom prepares to welcome 850,000 Muslims from abroad for the annual hajj after two years during which pilgrims not already in Saudi Arabia were barred because of COVID pandemic restrictions.

