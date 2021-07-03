MULTIMEDIA

Taking a break from digging

Fajrin Raharjo, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A grave digger takes a break at a cemetery in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta on Friday as COVID-19 infections surged to record levels topping 21,000 per day in Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation. Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections.