Fajrin Raharjo, AFP

Posted at Jul 03 2021 02:38 PM

Taking a break from digging

A grave digger takes a break at a cemetery in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta on Friday as COVID-19 infections surged to record levels topping 21,000 per day in Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation. Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. 

