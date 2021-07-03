Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taking a break from digging Fajrin Raharjo, AFP Posted at Jul 03 2021 02:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A grave digger takes a break at a cemetery in Tangerang, in the suburbs of Jakarta on Friday as COVID-19 infections surged to record levels topping 21,000 per day in Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation. Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as virus cases skyrocket Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Indonesia Indonesia covid cases grave digger multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/07/04/21/covid19-infections-australia/overseas/07/04/21/covid19-russia-deaths/sports/07/03/21/pacquiao-bumiyahe-na-patungo-sa-us-para-mag-ensayo-kontra-spence/overseas/07/03/21/covid19-indonesia-stricter-curbs/life/07/03/21/matinding-pagdidisiplina-ng-ama-noon-dahilan-ng-pagiging-matapang-ni-raffy-tulfo