Picking up the pieces in Irin, Ukraine

Picking up the pieces
Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 02 2022 01:29 PM | Updated as of Jul 02 2022 01:39 PM
A man clears debris from a restaurant and a small hotel, which was damaged during Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine on Friday in its push towards Kyiv. At the end of March, when the town was taken back by the Ukrainian army, the mayor of Irpin announced that around 300 civilians and 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the town during the Russian attacks.
