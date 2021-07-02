MULTIMEDIA

POTUS, First Lady visit Florida apartment collapse memorial

Saul Loeb, AFP

Viber

US President Joe Biden (R) and US First Lady Jill Biden visit a photo wall, the 'Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial', near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Thursday. President Joe Biden flew to Florida on July 1 to "comfort" families of people killed or still missing in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building, where hopes of finding survivors had all but evaporated as the death toll stands at 18 and more than 140 are still unaccounted for.