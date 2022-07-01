Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Handover anniversary of Hong Kong from Britain to China Isaac Lawrence, AFP Posted at Jul 01 2022 04:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Helicopters fly past with the Hong Kong and Chinese flags during a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong on Friday. The former colony of the United Kingdom was turned over to China on July 1, 1997, ending 156 years of British rule. China's Xi Jinping presides over muted Hong Kong handover anniversary Read More: Hong Kong handover anniversary China /life/07/01/22/ph-gold-artifacts-on-display-at-louvre-abu-dhabi/sports/07/01/22/nus-championship-core-headlines-ph-pool-for-avc-cup/news/07/01/22/erwin-tulfo-bukas-tulungan-ang-angat-buhay-ni-robredo/life/07/01/22/abs-cbn-books-to-be-made-available-on-beebly/life/07/01/22/viral-jollibee-dances-with-nandos-mascot-in-malaysia