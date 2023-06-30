Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Pride heel race in Madrid draws thousands

Borja Sanchez-trillo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 30 2023 09:58 AM

Over the heel

A person helps to prepare the heels of a participant in the heel race during the LGBTI Pride festivities on Thursday, in the Chueca neighborhood of Madrid, Spain. The race is on its 24th edition in the gay-friendly neighborhood of Chueca, one of the most eagerly awaited parts of the Pride festival and draws participants from abroad. 

