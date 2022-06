Xi Jinping in Hong Kong for handover celebration

MULTIMEDIA

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong to celebrate 25th handover anniversary

Selim Ctayti, Pool/AFP

China's President Xi Jinping gestures as he speaks upon his arrival via high-speed rail in Hong Kong on Thursday, for celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. The trip is Xi’s forst outside mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic began.