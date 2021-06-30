MULTIMEDIA
Search and rescue continues in collapsed Florida apartment
Chandan Khanna, AFP
Posted at Jun 30 2021 08:47 AM
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, Tuesday. The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to 12, according to local reports, days after the building pancaked as residents slept on June 24.
