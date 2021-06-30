MULTIMEDIA
COVID-19 cases rise in Indonesia
Aditya Aji, AFP
Posted at Jun 30 2021 09:12 AM
Medical personnel tend to COVID-19 patients in a tent set up outside a hospital in Bogor on Tuesday, as infections soar in Indonesia. Indonesia reported 20,467 new COVID-19 cases on June 29, 2021, out of the total 2,156,465 confirmed coronavirus cases with 58,024 deaths, based on the World Health Organization dashboard.
