Riots erupts in France after police shooting
Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 29 2023 07:14 PM
Protesters throw fireworks at French riot police during clashes in Nanterre, near Paris, France on Thursday. Violence broke out after police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June 2023. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence.
