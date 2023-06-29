MULTIMEDIA
Riots erupt in France after police shooting
Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 29 2023 07:14 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 07:53 PM
Protesters throw fireworks at French riot police during clashes in Nanterre, near Paris, France on Thursday. Violence broke out after police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June 2023. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence.
- /video/news/06/29/23/chow-chow-patay-sa-dog-hotel-sa-antipolo
- /video/news/06/29/23/relasyong-pilipinas-us-muling-sumigla-sa-unang-taon-ni-marcos
- /entertainment/06/29/23/atin-full-force-sa-pagtatag-world-tour-kick-off-ng-sb19
- /news/06/29/23/magnitude-54-quake-jolts-surigao-del-norte
- /video/news/06/29/23/7-illegal-recruiter-na-nag-aalok-ng-trabaho-sa-s-korea-timbog