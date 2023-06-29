Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Riots erupt in France after police shooting

Yoan Valat, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 29 2023 07:14 PM | Updated as of Jun 29 2023 07:53 PM

Riots erupt in France after police shooting

Protesters throw fireworks at French riot police during clashes in Nanterre, near Paris, France on Thursday. Violence broke out after police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June 2023. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence. 

Read More:  protest   riot   France   Nanterre   France traffic stop   police shooting France  