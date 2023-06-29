MULTIMEDIA
Revelers join 'Wine Battle' in Spain
Fernando Dîaz, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 29 2023 11:21 PM
People take part in the traditional 'Wine Battle' in the village of Haro in La Rioja, Spain on Thursday. Some 6,000 people wearing white clothes and a red scarf took part in the traditional 'christening' of the Wine Battle, throwing each other with around 30,000 liters of wine.
