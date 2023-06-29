MULTIMEDIA

Revelers join 'Wine Battle' in Spain

Fernando Dîaz, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People take part in the traditional 'Wine Battle' in the village of Haro in La Rioja, Spain on Thursday. Some 6,000 people wearing white clothes and a red scarf took part in the traditional 'christening' of the Wine Battle, throwing each other with around 30,000 liters of wine.