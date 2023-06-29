Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Revelers join 'Wine Battle' in Spain

Fernando Dîaz, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 29 2023 11:21 PM

Revelers join 'Wine Battle' in Spain

People take part in the traditional 'Wine Battle' in the village of Haro in La Rioja, Spain on Thursday. Some 6,000 people wearing white clothes and a red scarf took part in the traditional 'christening' of the Wine Battle, throwing each other with around 30,000 liters of wine. 

Read More:  Spain   wine   Wine Battle  