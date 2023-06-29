Home  >  Overseas

Getting ready for Gion Festival

Jiji Press via EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 29 2023 09:32 PM

Craftsmen at Okugawa lantern factories paint lanterns in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday. Eight craftsmen are scheduled to make approximately 2,700 lanterns by mid-July in preparation for the Gion Festival (July 1 to 31), a famous Kyoto summer festival. 

