Getting ready for Gion Festival

Craftsmen at Okugawa lantern factories paint lanterns in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday. Eight craftsmen are scheduled to make approximately 2,700 lanterns by mid-July in preparation for the Gion Festival (July 1 to 31), a famous Kyoto summer festival.