Getting ready for Gion Festival
Jiji Press via EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 29 2023 09:32 PM
Craftsmen at Okugawa lantern factories paint lanterns in Kyoto, Japan on Thursday. Eight craftsmen are scheduled to make approximately 2,700 lanterns by mid-July in preparation for the Gion Festival (July 1 to 31), a famous Kyoto summer festival.
