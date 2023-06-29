Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Eid'l Adha in Pakistan

Arshad Arbab, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 29 2023 06:17 PM

Eid'l Adha in Pakistan

Pakistani Muslims greet each other after the Eid al-Adha prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan on Thursday. Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest Muslim holidays of the year, marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage, known as Hajj, to visit Mecca. During Eid al-Adha, Muslims slaughter animals and split their meat into three parts: one for family, one for friends and relatives, and one for the poor and needy.

Read More:  Eid’l Adha   Peshawar   Pakistan  