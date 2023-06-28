MULTIMEDIA
Eight killed in Ukraine missile strike
Genya Savilov, AFP
Posted at Jun 28 2023 03:48 PM
Rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under the rubble after Russian missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. At least eight people were killed, including 3 children, while 56 others were injured during the attack according to authorities.
