Long lines for LPGs as Sri Lanka bans fuel sales

Sri Lankans queue for LPGs after ban on fuel sales

Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

Posted at Jun 28 2022 02:02 PM

People queue to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services starting Monday and called for a partial shutdown as its unprecedented economic crisis worsens.

