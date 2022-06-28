Long lines for LPGs as Sri Lanka bans fuel sales

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Sri Lankans queue for LPGs after ban on fuel sales Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP Posted at Jun 28 2022 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People queue to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services starting Monday and called for a partial shutdown as its unprecedented economic crisis worsens. Sri Lanka suspends fuel sales as economic crisis worsens Read More: Sri Lanka Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG fuel sales ban economic crisis Galle International Cricket Stadium /entertainment/06/28/22/krystal-brimner-releases-new-single-young/entertainment/06/28/22/tommy-abuel-nagpaalam-na-sa-fpjs-ang-probinsyano/news/06/28/22/2nd-inaugural-address-of-president-gloria-arroyo-june-30-2004/overseas/06/28/22/g7-denounces-war-crime-as-russian-strike-kills-shoppers/sports/06/28/22/pvl-all-set-for-invitational-conference