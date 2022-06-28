Long lines for LPGs as Sri Lanka bans fuel sales

MULTIMEDIA

Sri Lankans queue for LPGs after ban on fuel sales

Ishara S. Kodikara, AFP

People queue to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders near the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on Tuesday. Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announced a two-week halt to all fuel sales except for essential services starting Monday and called for a partial shutdown as its unprecedented economic crisis worsens.