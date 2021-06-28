MULTIMEDIA

He's back!

Stephen Zenner, AFP

Former US President Donald Trump speaks in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday in his first big campaign-style rally since leaving the White House. The former president, who has been booted from social media platforms and faces multiple legal woes, has flirted with his own potential candidacy in 2024, but made no clear mention of his political future in the 90-minute address at a fair grounds.

