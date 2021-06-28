Home  >  Overseas

Splash for freedom: Queer Liberation March in New York

People flock to Washington Square park to participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, U.S., Sunday. The march, organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, commemorated the June 28, 1969 uprising of Stonewall Inn patrons against violent police raids, which gave birth to the LGBTQ rights movement.

