MULTIMEDIA
Splash for freedom: Queer Liberation March in New York
Eduardo Munoz, Reuters
Posted at Jun 28 2021 12:15 PM
People flock to Washington Square park to participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, U.S., Sunday. The march, organized by the Reclaim Pride Coalition, commemorated the June 28, 1969 uprising of Stonewall Inn patrons against violent police raids, which gave birth to the LGBTQ rights movement.
