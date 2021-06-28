Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA In search for survivors Giorgio Viera, AFP Posted at Jun 28 2021 10:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Sunday. The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, the local mayor said on June 27, 2021, more than three days after the building pancaked as residents slept. Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 9: mayor Hopes dim as fire hinders rescue efforts at collapsed Florida building Pinoy family among residents unaccounted for in Florida building collapse Read More: Florida Surfside apartment collapse USA Champlain Towers South multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/28/21/ice-baths-for-the-mind-and-body-break-heat-of-uae-desert/life/06/28/21/therapy-dogs-comfort-families-of-the-missing-in-miami-building-collapse/entertainment/06/28/21/sarah-geronimo-new-hairstyle-short-hair/news/06/28/21/martin-romualdez-vp-2022-elections-sara-duterte-options-open/sports/06/28/21/aces-top-storm-in-ot-in-showdown-of-wnbas-best