In search for survivors

Giorgio Viera, AFP

Posted at Jun 28 2021 10:44 AM

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida on Sunday. The death toll after the collapse of a Florida apartment tower has risen to nine, the local mayor said on June 27, 2021, more than three days after the building pancaked as residents slept. 

