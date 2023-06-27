Muslims climb Mount Arafat for forgiveness

MULTIMEDIA
Muslims climb Mount Arafat to ask for forgiveness during Hajj
Ashraf Amra, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 27 2023 10:08 PM
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat on Tuesday during the Hajj pilgrimage, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The climb to Mount Arafat is one of the most important rituals of the Hajj pilgrimage as it is here where Muslims pray for forgiveness of sins before proceeding to Mecca.
